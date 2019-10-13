EDUCare 1-Day Volume Tops $8.19 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001716 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. EDUCare has a market cap of $123.19 million and $8.19 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00213752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.01053417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00088059 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

