E Randall Engel Sells 3,500 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $135,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

E Randall Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $135,275.00.

Shares of NEM opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.10.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.