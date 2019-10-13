DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4G) Shares Down 0.5%

DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4G) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40 ($1.06).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.55.

DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Company Profile (LON:D4G)

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.