Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.37

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 1003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. Analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 5,275 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $147,172.50. Also, VP Kevin Laliberte sold 3,696 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $103,488.00. Insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $517,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

