Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $378,790.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 151,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,317,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,810 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PLOW stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

