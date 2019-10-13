Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer set a $295.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Longbow Research set a $320.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $257.79 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 24.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 18,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.