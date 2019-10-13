DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $15.96 on Friday. DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

