Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Diodes worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 49,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 13.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $608,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $210,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,654 shares of company stock worth $360,108. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

