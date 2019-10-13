Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $147.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Diamondback Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.95. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $201,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,928,581,000 after purchasing an additional 275,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,860,000 after acquiring an additional 283,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,872,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $204,020,000 after acquiring an additional 202,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

