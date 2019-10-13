Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,315 ($43.32) target price on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) target price on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) target price on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,433 ($44.86).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,210 ($41.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,356.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,314.81. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total transaction of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,407 ($44.52) per share, with a total value of £8,279.01 ($10,817.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,401,244.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

