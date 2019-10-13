Deutsche Bank Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $96.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.76.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $97.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.36%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,115,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

