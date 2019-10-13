Deutsche Bank Increases Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Britvic to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 964.17 ($12.60).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 1,019 ($13.32) on Friday. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 990.50 ($12.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 926.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 912.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.