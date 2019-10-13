Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stake Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.04% of Destination XL Group worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Destination XL Group news, COO Brian Reaves bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $29,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,233.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harvey S. Kanter bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 89,072 shares of company stock valued at $128,582. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

