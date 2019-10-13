Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on Denny’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

DENN stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $87,081.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,794,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,160,921.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $5,743,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

