Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $21.89 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,160,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,894.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,187,982.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

