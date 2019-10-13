Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.82 ($57.93).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €40.36 ($46.93) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 12-month high of €48.79 ($56.73). The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

