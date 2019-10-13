Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TACO shares. TheStreet downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $9.59 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $353.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

