Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Trading 7.2% Higher

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $156.53 and last traded at $154.08, 614,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 532,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $153.94.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

