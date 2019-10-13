DaTa eXchange (DTX) Market Cap Tops $2.50 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $6,947.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

