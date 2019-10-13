Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Makes New Investment in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 67,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Tel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $8.19 on Friday. PC Tel Inc has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of -0.14.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. PC Tel had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PC Tel Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTI. ValuEngine cut PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upgraded PC Tel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised PC Tel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.