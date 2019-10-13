D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,271.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 84,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLIC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. First of Long Island Corp has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.68%. Analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $63,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,517.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

