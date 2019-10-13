D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,866 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 149,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENE stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $98,856.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,740.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $70,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,972.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,087 shares of company stock worth $216,766 in the last ninety days. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

