D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Radiant Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,807,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,187,090 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 617,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 445,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 232,855 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 553,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 218,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on Radiant Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.32 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.47 million.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

