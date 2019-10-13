D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 228.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 16.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden National alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

CAC stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 27.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.