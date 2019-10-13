D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 319,867 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 319,867 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,888,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,151,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after buying an additional 1,829,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after buying an additional 410,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,448,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 310,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NYSE:CNX opened at $7.28 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

