D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Federated National were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 631,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Federated National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FNHC stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Federated National Holding Co has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Federated National had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated National Holding Co will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

