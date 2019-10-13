D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 7,004 Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1,114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter worth $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 122.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $976.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.08. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $53.30.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.97 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

