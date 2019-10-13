D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 740,226 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,856,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 729,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 201,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 165,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Century Casinos by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after buying an additional 135,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNTY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Century Casinos stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $215.85 million, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $119,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

