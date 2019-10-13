CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.13.

CONE opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 743.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

