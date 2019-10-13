Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,697 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,697 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.