Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,072 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Tronox Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.