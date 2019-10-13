Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 214.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,873 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,606,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after buying an additional 2,280,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,451.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,588,621 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,157,000 after buying an additional 8,034,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,417,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 63.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,394,387 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 541,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,029 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE DDD opened at $7.90 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.