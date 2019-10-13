Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $47.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

