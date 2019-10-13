Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Team news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $32,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Team had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $315.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

