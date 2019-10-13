Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $299,000 Stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in VEON by 2,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,042,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,083 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in VEON by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 962,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sberbank CIB downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

VEON stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. VEON Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

