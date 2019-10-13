Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,341,000 after buying an additional 736,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,533,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,346,000 after buying an additional 174,520 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,083,000 after buying an additional 85,220 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,798,000 after buying an additional 1,891,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,635,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,698,000 after buying an additional 947,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

QSR opened at $71.02 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $9,537,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,303,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $15,587,318.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016 over the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.