Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 3,750.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,424,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 98.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 322.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 593,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 45.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other Par Pacific news, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $259,790.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate sold 28,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $609,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

