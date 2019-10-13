CTR COAST MLP &/COM (CEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 24th

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.
CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile
