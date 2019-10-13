CTR COAST MLP &/COM (CEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 24th

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

