Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after buying an additional 620,741 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 322,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Moody’s by 7.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 985.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 699,273 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.27. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $222.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $791,493.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,457 shares of company stock worth $8,027,655 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.09.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

