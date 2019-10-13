Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,153 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,237 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $52.22 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 141.05, a P/E/G ratio of 66.92 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.