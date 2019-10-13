Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,498 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.64.

NYSE:LMT opened at $381.47 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.55 and its 200-day moving average is $354.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.