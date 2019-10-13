Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $5,175,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

