Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $3,690,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 752,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

AEE opened at $77.05 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

