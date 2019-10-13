Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 17,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,099,000 after purchasing an additional 231,125 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 530.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $163.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.38. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $132.72 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

