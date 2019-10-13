Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,174,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241,073 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $265,009,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,592 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Rogers Communications by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,202,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,835,000 after purchasing an additional 963,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,535,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,718,000 after purchasing an additional 910,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

