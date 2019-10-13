Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 689 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.60.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

