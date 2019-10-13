Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$16.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.23. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.31 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.09%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

