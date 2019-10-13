Critical Contrast: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and Artelo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $273.90 million 1.91 -$7.24 million ($0.05) -275.00 Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.34 million N/A N/A

Artelo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Money Express.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and Artelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 0 5 0 3.00 Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.64%. Artelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than International Money Express.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 0.56% 24.08% 4.02% Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -469.41%

Summary

International Money Express beats Artelo Biosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

