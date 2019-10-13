Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €60.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €51.50 ($59.88) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.86 ($67.28).

Total stock opened at €46.42 ($53.97) on Thursday. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.96.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

