CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Stock Price Down 1%

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.67 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.77), 376,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 658,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.40 ($0.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of $250.25 million and a PE ratio of -84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.09.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

